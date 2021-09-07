On Tuesday, Jamie Spears somewhat unexpectedly filed a petition to end his daughter Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship arrangement. This development comes two months after Britney first publicly testified about the controlling and abusive nature of the conservatorship she’d been under for the past 13 years, and less than a month after her father Jamie seemingly reluctantly agreed to step down as her conservator .

CNN reports that Jamie Spears’ court filing attributes his seeming change of heart about the necessity of the conservatorship to his daughter’s recent statements.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” the petition reads in part. “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,” the filing said.

How utterly s hocking, that this slimeball of a man who recently referred to himself in a court filing as the “unremitting target of unjustified attacks” over his treatment of his daughter within her conservatorship would turn around and attempt to claim that he was actually just attempting to act in her best interest all along! The tone of this filing is especially egregious considering that it’s barely been a month since Jamie Spears’ lawyers filed court documents suggesting that Britney’s mental health was deteriorating and that she might need to once again be placed under a psychiatric hold.

Although it’s undoubtedly good that Britney will be getting her wish of having her conservatorship dissolved, this filing reads like a transparent attempt by Jamie Spears to get ahead of the bad press he’s received as a result of the #FreeBritney movement by claiming responsibility for ending his daughter’s conservatorship. How gross.

In a statement to Page Six, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart called Jamie Spears’ court filing “vindication, ” while also making it clear that Britney’s legal team was not done looking into Jamie’s conduct during his time as his daughter’s conservator.

“It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel), we will also continue to explore all options,” Rosengart said.

