Thirteen very long years after being granted near-total control over his adult daughter’s personal and financial life, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as Britney Spears’s conservator.



TMZ is reporting that Jamie’s lawyers have filed legal documents that first insist that there is no need to remove Jamie from his custodial role in his daughter’s life:

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

Before saying that he’s done because his little feelings are hurt by a lot of people rightfully pointing out that he’s a shitbag:

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Under Jamie’s guardianship, Britney testified in court that she was forced to take lithium and unable to remove her IUD. For the privilege of being unable to even ride in a car with her boyfriend or book her own spa days, Spears has reportedly been paying upwards of one million dollars a year to her father, his attorneys, and other various business people Jamie claims to have employed on her behalf. Jamie Spears also got a cut of his daughter’s Vegas residencies, which she says she was also strong-armed into. In the past, Jamie has also had a restraining order placed against him amid allegations that he physically assaulted one of Spears’s children.

Matthew Rosengart, attorney for Britney Spears, has responded by saying that it’s disappointing Jamie Spears continues to publicly malign his own daughter and they will be looking into what he did with all of Britney’s money, some of which appears to be missing:

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

So, in short, bye, bitch. Hope some embezzlement charges hit you on the way out.

