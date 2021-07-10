Britney Spears Wants Her Dad GONE

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

With an additional court date on the horizon, Britney Spears has reportedly taken yet another step towards ending the “abusive” conservatorship that has greatly restricted her physical, financial, and reproductive autonomy for the past 13 years.



The entertainer, who turns 40 in December, has contacted the law firm of “powerful lawyer” and former prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her going forward, TMZ reports. If Rosengart’s team agrees, they will first aim to remove Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, as the sole conservator of her estate with the ultimate goal of ending the conservatorship outright.

“Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above,” reads a document obtained by TMZ that is signed “BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS.”

The firm still has to agree to represent Britney before they can begin working on removing her dad as conservator —and in the worst kind of double bind , her dad has to literally approve them as legal counsel given the control he has over his daughter’s estate—but hopefully this points to some kind of positive outcome for her.

Spears’ next conservatorship hearing will be on July 14.