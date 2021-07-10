Britney Spears Wants Her Dad GONE

With an additional court date on the horizon, Britney Spears has reportedly taken yet another step towards ending the “abusive” conservatorship that has greatly restricted her physical, financial, and reproductive autonomy for the past 13 years.
The entertainer, who turns 40 in December, has contacted the law firm of “powerful lawyer” and former prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her going forward, TMZ reports. If Rosengart’s team agrees, they will first aim to remove Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, as the sole conservator of her estate with the ultimate goal of ending the conservatorship outright.
“Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above,” reads a document obtained by TMZ that is signed “BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS.”
The firm still has to agree to represent Britney before they can begin working on removing her dad as conservator—and in the worst kind of double bind, her dad has to literally approve them as legal counsel given the control he has over his daughter’s estate—but hopefully this points to some kind of positive outcome for her.
Spears’ next conservatorship hearing will be on July 14.
- Sharon Stone is NOT dating 25-year-old rapper RMR. [TMZ]
- And Kate Middleton does NOT have covid. [Hollywood Life]
- Although Léa Seydoux might? The actress tested positive for the virus despite being asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, so she will likely cancel her trip to this year’s Cannes Film Festival. [Deadline]
- Speaking of Cannes, Velvet Goldmine and Carol director slash absolute legend Todd Haynes says he’s having a “surreal and lovely” time there. [Associated Press]
- Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, commented on one of her recent thirst traps, so her current guy, Tristan Thompson, threatened to kill him. I don’t know what kind of covert #spon this is secretly promoting, but whatever it is I’m not purchasing it!! [Us Weekly]
- Have you seen Macy Rodman’s new video?
