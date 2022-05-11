Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian/ Jenner family last week—but that doesn’t mean the saga is over. On Tuesday, People reported, her attorney filed a peremptory challenge arguing that the LA judge who presided over the case, Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, “exhibited an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude towards” Chyna and her lawyer.”



Of course, the KarJenner ’s lawyers have already filed their own response, saying, basically, that Chyna’s assertions are baseless and that she could have called out the judge during the trial if she thought he was being unfair. “In the days and weeks that followed, [Chyna] and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon’s impartiality,” the opposition paperwork reads, “along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form.”

The case is rooted in Chyna’s 2016 split with Rob Kardashian, which was followed by the cancellation of the pair’s E! reality series, Rob & Chyna. Chyna claimed Rob’s mother and sisters, Kris and Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloe Kardashian, were behind the show’s cancellation. “When they got my number one hit show killed back in January 2017,” Chyna tweeted in a statement on April 2, “that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

Much of the trial focused on allegations that Chyna had physically abused Rob, including beating him with a rod and holding a gun to his head. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the jury determined that, though the Kardashians’ had “often acted in bad faith,” their behavior wasn’t the source of Rob & Chyna’s cancellation. During the trial, E! execs testified that the network pulled the plug on the show because the couple had split up.

The former couple could still face off in court in the future, as Chyna is suing Rob in a revenge porn case and has accused him of posting nude photos of her online without her consent in the aftermath of their breakup. The start date for that trial is scheduled to be set on May 19th.