While Kim Kardashian remains cuddled under Pete Davidson’s arm and Kanye seems to have had his phone removed from his hand for five minutes, let’s take this breather to check in on Rob Kardashian: The only boy of the Kardashian brood has apparently dropped his lawsuit against Blac Chyna, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his only child, Dream Kardashian.



Advertisement

In a statement to E! News, Rob claimed he dropped the September 2017 suit that claimed Chyna had committed domestic violence against him in December 2016 because his love for his daughter “far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial.”

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna,” he said.



It’s unclear why, after nearly five years, the case is only being dropped now, but Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani had some thoughts about the whole situation and laced into Rob in a statement of her own:

“Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob’s claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie. Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false.”

Ooof. Would love to see the KarJenner family group chats today.