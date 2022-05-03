The defamation trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner clan is officially, over and the verdict was... in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners.



On Monday, amid the Met Gala and the leaked news that the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, you may have missed a Los Angeles jury found that Chyna’s career had not been unjustly harmed by the KarJenners, and she was awarded zero damages. The stars of The Kardashians were not present, as all six women in the family were raging at the Met Gala in very expensive gowns.

The victory is fairly momentous, as Chyna’s lawsuit went all the way back to 2017 and included her ex Rob Kardashian, his mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. The $140 million defamation suit alleged that the family had been responsible for the cancellation of Chyna’s reality show with Rob, 2016's Rob & Chyna, and that they interfered with her contract.

The show aired for a single season, getting cancelled after the couple—who share daughter, Dream Kardashian, together—had broken up.

In the wake of the verdict, attorneys for the KarJenners told NBC News that they “expressed appreciation” for the jury and were “thankful for the steady hand” of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon.

“The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening,” read a statement from the attorneys. “Justice has prevailed.”