BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet

The BET Awards, honoring Black and minority excellence in entertainment, kicks off Sunday evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tonight’s host, so far, has been kept a mystery (or maybe there isn’t a host or script due to the writers’ strike) —but there are a few things we can expect: Legendary R&B singer Patti Labelle will pay tribute to the late Queen of Rock’n Roll, Tina Turner, on stage. Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, joining the ranks of Prince, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, Queen Latifah and Samuel L. Jackson. And we’ll see performances from Ja Rule, Soulja Boy, Sugarhill Gang, Glorilla, Master P, and more.

But before we get to all that, we’ve got some pretty memorable pink carpet looks to review. We’ll be updating this slideshow throughout the evening as more stars arrive, so stay tuned for all the eye candy...