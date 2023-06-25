BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet

Fashion

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet

Ahead of the award show, where Patti Labelle is set to honor the late Tina Turner, some of the biggest stars in Black entertainment showed off eye-popping fits.

By
Laura Bassett
BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

The BET Awards, honoring Black and minority excellence in entertainment, kicks off Sunday evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tonight’s host, so far, has been kept a mystery (or maybe there isn’t a host or script due to the writers’ strike)—but there are a few things we can expect: Legendary R&B singer Patti Labelle will pay tribute to the late Queen of Rock’n Roll, Tina Turner, on stage. Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, joining the ranks of Prince, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, Queen Latifah and Samuel L. Jackson. And we’ll see performances from Ja Rule, Soulja Boy, Sugarhill Gang, Glorilla, Master P, and more.

But before we get to all that, we’ve got some pretty memorable pink carpet looks to review. We’ll be updating this slideshow throughout the evening as more stars arrive, so stay tuned for all the eye candy...

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

A jacket and oversize necklace fit for a lifetime achiever.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

The rapper went for a witchy vibe tonight, and I’ll have whatever she’s brewing.

Glorilla

Glorilla

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

This looks like two different dresses spliced together, but I think it’s working on her! We’re seeing lots of sequins and feathers tonight.

Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

I want to take acid and slide down a rainbow into a Pride parade in this outfit. Pure joy.

Flo Milli

Flo Milli

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Michael Buckner (Getty Images)

The rapper is stunning in Ferragamo.

T.I.

T.I.

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

You can have whatever you like.

Lea Robinson

Lea Robinson

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Bennett Raglin (Getty Images)

The A League of Their Own actor cleans up pretty well off the baseball field...

Lance Gross

Lance Gross

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Looking dapper as hell in a classic Easter blue suit.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Oh she ate in this. One of the best looks of the night so far.

Amin Joseph

Amin Joseph

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

**standing ovation** This is how you bring something new to menswear.

Karlie Redd

Karlie Redd

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Is this entirely made of silver ribbons??

Ray J and Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

She looks like a Greek goddess, and he looks very in love with her, even though they keep trying to get divorced.

Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo

Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Michael Tran (Getty Images)

This is exactly the level of coordination I want to see from a girl group, though it’s unclear whether they were also planning to coordinate with the carpet.

Bow Wow

Bow Wow

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

The rapper, who dropped the “Lil” from his name in 2002 (I guess you can’t stay lil’ forever), is wearing a fun print and shit-kicking boots that I would like to own.

Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Excellent underboob situation, and the feathers on the trim of the skirt spark joy.

Jess Hilarious

Jess Hilarious

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

As always, we love a naked dress.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Bennet Raglin (Getty Images)

There’s a lot going on here, but it’s safe to say the man loves Louis Vuitton and accessories in general.

Patra

Patra

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

It doesn’t get cooler than a bikini and sneakers on the Jamaican reggae artist.

Janeisha John

Janeisha John

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Miss U.S. Virgin Islands is a walking fire emoji.

Tori Brixx

Tori Brixx

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Another naked dress!! God bless.

Rich the Kid

Rich the Kid

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

I assume this is Rich the Kid because the Getty caption said so, but otherwise it would be unclear.

Vina Love

Vina Love

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Yesss! Bring back custom airbrushing!!!! Reminds me of Spring Break.

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Malcolm Barrett

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Malcolm Barrett

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Best dressed couple award, hands down.

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Hard yes to all of this. I stan a sparkly cinnamon roll bra.

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

The “Crank That” rapper is crankin that Pretty Boy Swag for sure, but he seems to have left the tags on...

Camidoh

Camidoh

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

He’s just here to one-up Soulja Boy in this fit, apparently.

Jen Su

Jen Su

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I just feel like her bra is about to fire bullets at the photographers.

DaBaby

DaBaby

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

It’s incredibly brave to wear a solid white this bright to anything, I wouldn’t be able to eat or drink anything or touch anyone.

Elise Neal

Elise Neal

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The Hustle & Flow is channeling Marilyn Monroe a little bit with the blonde hair and shimmering salmon-hued gown. She’d have to walk over a blowing vent to complete the vibe.

Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Naked dress #3!

Pabi Cooper

Pabi Cooper

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The South African singer and producer, nominated for Best New International Act tonight, has challenged the pink carpet to a duel and certainly come out on top.

Doechii

Doechii

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

A perfect throwback to the red carpets of the 90s and early 2000s, when stars would just throw on some jeans and a going out top like it was a regular Friday night out.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech

Summer Walker and Lil Meech

BET Awards 2023: Black Excellence on the Pink Carpet
Photo: Michael Tran (Getty Images)

Two days after the singer defended her rapper boyfriend over cheating rumors, the two were looking awfully loved up together in coordinating solid black. A funeral for their haters?

