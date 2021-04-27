At Least Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Seem To Be Enjoying Themselves

Screenshot : Instagram

In case anyone didn’t get the memo, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sucking each other’s feet, which is “adults acting like teens” speak for “probably in love.” Look at them! The romance is overwhelmingly obvious, so of course ex-bf Younes Bendjima has something to say about it.



Advertisement

On Instagram, Kourt posted herself hitched up on Barker’s tattooed abdomen, standing somewhere in the desert, framed by red rock scorched in the flames of their fiery passion and lovemaking.

The caption? “Just like heaven.”



Awwwwwww!!!!!!!!! That’s so nice. My only question really is why this lady is in a bikini when it looks a bit chilly and also it’s the desert. Dunno about Kourt but scorpions freak me out too much to be trotting across that rock barefoot.



Now to the “news”: Page Six reports that Kourt’s ex, Younes, posted and deleted the following message on his Instagram Story: “Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange.” The outlet also notes this would not be the first time Younes has taken a shot at Kourt on Instagram, writing after a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians:



“Do yourself a favour. Surround yourself with those who speak of visions, ideas, goals, growth. Not those who sit and gossip about others. And if you do find yourself in that situation, excuse yourself and walk away. The game ends when you choose to leave such a gathering.”



I only say this is news because it is a thing that happened between two celebrities, and not because it matters very much. The rest of us can move on now.



Yesterday, news broke of the semi-confirmed cast of The Real Housewives “all-star ” vacation special, including, but not limited to , Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer.



Advertisement

Let me add to the frothing mix of potential cast members with this selfie posted by Kenya Moore, who is definitely included somehow, right? Of course she is.

Advertisement

One other quick piece of Bravo news: Variety reports that season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is set to begin filming soon, according to spokespeople for the network.



As Variety points out, blogs had long speculated if the show would even return after half its cast was axed amid a widespread racism scandal last summer, where the actions of people like Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute became impossible to ignore for the network. Following their exit alongside Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also fired—contrary to initial claims from both they had left of their own volition.



Advertisement

Variety also notes: Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are slated to return. The outlet also hints at an upcoming announcement for more new cast members, but who that will be is currently unclear. As is, Bravo has skimmed all the way down to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean in its search for television-worthy fake waiters and bartenders.



Oh, and Scheana had her baby!

Advertisement