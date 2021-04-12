A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian Is Just Living Her Life

meganreynolds
Megan Reynolds
Illustration for article titled Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian Is Just Living Her Life
Screenshot: Instagram/@KourtneyKardash

Sorry, I know, I’m sorry, but Kourtney Kardashian is doing the whole “possible stepmother to Travis Barker’s kids” thing right? Here they are, skiing.

Maybe my brain is broken from the three episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians I watched over the weekend, but I remain committed to Kourtney’s commitment to staying as far away from the DRAMA in her FAMILY, even though the show currently is pushing the narrative that she and Scott Disick are going to get back together. Thank god for social media, proving that that is not true, for now at least. [Hollywood Life]

Maybe if “being famous” feels like “life or death,” then fame as a concept is inherently flawed and we should start over! [People]

  • Katy Perry looks different. [PopCrush]
  • Seems like we should stop looking for meaning in everything that Britney Spears posts on Instagram!! Please! Thanks! [E! News]
  • My most-least favorite couple on HGTV is expecting another baby!!!! [People]
Megan Reynolds

Senior Writer, Jezebel

DISCUSSION

canyouguess
canyouguess

I’m puzzled as to why someone would take a glamour selfie in front of a bathroom stall.