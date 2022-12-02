The year’s eleventh- hour cheating scandal—Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ hosting one another’s…hearts—is striking a different chord with the general public than the other cheating scandals we’ve seen .

When Adam Levine slipped into Instagram model Sumner Stroh’s DMs asking if he could name his unborn child after her, the entire world was skeeved out. Upon learning who Ned Fulmer was and that he cheated on his wife, the ousted Try Guy was basically charged with treason by the other Guys and their fans. But after the Daily Mail on Wednesday published a full Flickr album’s worth of invasive pap shots of the GMA hosts canoodling and allegedly cheating on their (soon-to-be former) spouses, the Internet was collectively like, I mean, you really can’t deny the chemistry…

We’re so charmed by this duo that not only was I floored to learn that they host the third hour of GMA with another person (Jennifer Asthon), I’m jealous of her!! Asthon has a front row seat to the adulterous rom-com of the year! In fact, GMA producers are banking on us tuning in to this rom-com. A source close to the show told Page Six, “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”

Given the expected ratings bonanza, the network isn’t taking any disciplinary action against Robach and Holmes, so it seems like the litany of photos of their affair is really only serving our enjoyment of the whole ordeal. My sincerest apologies to whoever hired the private investigator to track them for months, but if you were looking to get them in trouble, it seems you’ve only emboldened their brazen love. (We’re still not sure on the timeframe of the dissolution of their marriages, but it appears that both have been over for months, and neither co-host seems particularly bothered about the revelation of their affair.)



I maintain what I wrote earlier this week, that “all AM talk show hosts have the shared sexual chemistry of long-term couples who’ve gotten a second wind after trying out something naughty in the bedroom” and that it feels like a “job requirement for the female host to flirtatiously bat away the male host as he pokes her with a phallic turkey baster on air.” But Holmes and Robach really do take it to a next level; they have the kind of spark that makes me want to keep a fire extinguisher nearby. Twitter users have aptly described the duo as “lollygagging” and “sniggling and giggling.”

The overall consensus I’m seeing online is along the lines of “don’t let your wife get in the way of finding the love of your life.” Do I agree with that sentiment? Of course not. But I believe it was on e Willy Shakespeare (a huge fan of GMA) who wrote that “the course of true love never did run smooth.”

