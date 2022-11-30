Good morning, America? More like good morning to my secret lover who is my co-host on Good Morning America.

GMA talk show an chors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be engaged in a torrid sexy affair, first publicized by the Daily Mail. The rag snapped approximately four hundred photos of them canoodling around town and slapping each other’s butts during an upstate New York weekend (a new couple going upstate for a romantic getaway? Florals for spring...) Usually this sort of naughty liaison is reserved for late night ABC programming, not hour three of the morning talk shows! But, no worries, I’ll tune in.

Both hosts were in decade-plus marriages, but split up in August of this year according to the Daily Mail. Robach hadn’t posted a photo with her husband Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since July. I’d link you to that final photo, but Robach has deactivated her Instagram account. Also on the disappeared account were a number of photos of her and Holmes looking chummy as ever.

Of course, the tryst could have started when Robach and Holmes were both already separated from their spouses. Or maybe their marriages were open. It’s freaking 2022, and they’re the biggest stars in the third hour of GMA. You expect them to walk the line? Get real. This is Hollywood morning infotainment, baby!

I will say, though, this Facebook post Holmes made for his wife, Marilee Fiebig, to celebrate a decade of marriage is…bleak. I get that hetero married couples are contractually obligated to profusely declare that marriage is really difficult and absolutely no fun whatsoever, but it does seem like Holmes is really, really begging for a way out. “Despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor,” Holmes wrote. The only thing bleaker is all of the comments that are like, “S he is a lucky lady!” Maybe in this case, as is the case for many marriages, divorce might have been a good thing.



After watching some clips of Holmes and Robach hosting together, it’s clear they have chemistry. But don’t all AM talk show hosts have the shared sexual chemistry of long- term couples who’ve gotten a second wind after trying out something naughty in the bedroom? It practically feels like a job requirement for the female host to flirtishly bat away the male host as he pokes her with a phallic turkey baster on air. The state of news-entertainment television is fragile.

Anyway, f or the first time ever, I may just have to tune into GMA’s third hour to see if these two show up tomorrow and pretend not to be regularly having sex.