The most casual fans of the Try Guys—the Buzzfeed series turned independent YouTube channel with nearly eight million subscribers—know that Ned Fulmer, one of the show’s four stars, is a bonafide Wife Guy. (The man literally co-authored a cookbook with his wife, Ariel Fulmer, titled The Date Night Cookbook.) Now, in a blow to the reputations of Wife Guys everywhere, a theory aided by copious screenshots and Reddit speculation claims Fulmer recently cheated on his wife with Try Guys producer and Food Babies star, Alex Herring.

To be clear, all of this is pretty aggressive speculation, but there’s a reason it’s breaking the internet: Cheating allegations against Fulmer are, for Gen-Z, something akin to the cheating claims against John Mulaney, who allegedly cheated on his ex-wife and impregnated Olivia Munn almost immediately after exiting rehab in 2021. Prior to their respective cheating controversies, Fulmer and Mulaney were both decently liked men who branded themselves as uber-devoted husbands, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned about the internet, it’s that people love a good ~hypocrisy~ scandal.

The rumors about Fulmer started when eagle-eyed fans on the series’ SubReddit sensed something was afoot, observing that Fulmer hasn’t appeared in the last three episodes of their YouTube channel. This, of course, could be innocent enough—but some raised concerns that this was odd because he was in all the promo for this season and appeared to be quite literally edited out of the recent episodes. Fulmer is notably present in a resurfaced photo of the group filming in Las Vegas for a recent episode where one of the Try Guys, Keith Habersberger, eats the entirety of the Caesar’s Palace menu—but Fulmer isn’t in the episode at all. Ariel, who hosts a podcast with the other wives of the Try Guys, called You Can Sit With Us, has also been absent from the last two episodes. More alarms were raised when Try Guys announced last week that it would be rolling out one episode per week, instead of its usual two, through the end of October.

Shit hit the fan when a mysterious thread on the Try Guys SubReddit titled “Ned” alleged Fulmer had cheated on his wife. When commenters expressed skepticism, the user who posted the thread, hamilton390—who appears to identify as Herring’s fiancé Will Thayer in later screenshots—directly messaged one of the commenters a series of screenshots of DMs, allegedly between Thayer and someone who saw Herring with Fulmer at a club in New York. The DMs include a handful of blurry videos that the user claims feature Herring and Fulmer kissing and dancing at the club. See for yourself:

“so basically I went out to niagara the club last night and saw her making out with ned from the try guys, i have videos if needed,” the user who DMed Thayer wrote to him. “she was wearing a red dress idk if that helps.” In subsequent DMs that appear to be from Thayer, he writes back, “Okay thanks” and “Just spoke to Ariel for an hour.” The other user then says they sent the videos and photos to Ariel over Instagram DMs, too.

In screenshotted Reddit DMs between hamilton390 (whose account has since been deleted) and one of the commenters, the commenter points out the videos are blurry: ”ngl that could be literally any white guy?” Hamilton390 then sends a screenshot of Fulmer from their Contacts, including Fulmer’s phone number (blurred out in the screenshots shared publicly). “There’s more to it that I’m not willing to share,” hamilton390 wrote. “But go ahead and call that number and tell me if I’m bluffing. This is Will Thayer @wht3. Alex’s fianceé. There you go.” It’s not clear why hamilton390, claiming to be Thayer, shared Fulmer’s contact—probably to validate that he is who he says he is? The Reddit user to whom he shared it didn’t say publicly whether they tried the number to verify if it was really Fulmer’s.

Thayer’s Instagram, @wht3, appears to be down as of Tuesday morning. But shortly before Thayer’s Instagram page was scrubbed from the internet, fans observed that he no longer followed Herring and deleted all photos of her from his Instagram page on Monday. Herring’s friend, Food Babies co-star and Try Guys senior editor YB Chang, also no longer follows Herring or Fulmer on Instagram. Fulmer appears to have unfollowed both Herring and Thayer (before his page was taken down). And Herring’s own Instagram, before going private, had scrubbed posts announcing her engagement to Thayer.

Again, I can’t emphasize enough that this is all speculation. But…it doesn’t not make sense? I could see Fulmer’s absence from recent Try Guys episodes being the result of some chaotic falling-out. Fulmer having an extramarital affair with his engaged employee would certainly fit the bill. And it’s suspicious timing for Herring to have deleted posts about her engagement from her Instagram, at roughly the same time her fiancé (ex-fiancé??) is allegedly telling everyone who will hear it that she cheated on him.

The Try Guys did not immediately respond to request for comment from Jezebel. Their most recent episode came out three days ago, and as of Tuesday morning, the show has yet to acknowledge any of the rumors.

If the rumors are true, Fulmer would be the latest famous man to be implicated in a cheating scandal, amid a summer that’s outed Gerard Piqué (Shakira’s ex), Sebastian Bear-McClard (Emily Ratajkowski’s husband), and most recently, Adam Levine, and former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long’s partner.

Of course, as Twitter has pointed out, there’s something especially sinister whenever men who have built their entire public personas around being ~Wife Guys~ turn out to be alleged cheaters. I wish them all the best of luck in trying to find a new personality!