Alec Baldwin to Hilaria 'Hillary' Baldwin Truthers: 'Go Fuck Yourself'

W elp, Alec Baldwin has lost it. The wife guy is pissed news of his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s “decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person” as claimed in a widely shared Twitter thread, has continued to spread, and he wants to put an end to it... by sharing a Mark Twain quote on Instagram. “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” the line reads, inspiring one user to comment, “Like your wife being Spanish when she lived in Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!” He responded, “Go fuck yourself.”

Another user attempted to reason with commenters , according to Page Six, writing, “She wanted to reinvent herself – so what ? Isnt America all about that ? Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts. Non (sic) of her parents is Spanish. She is not Spanish. She admires and loves Spain so much that she reinvented (sic) herself as a Spanish woman while many were hiding fact that they are Latino. So there are many ways to defend this – saying that facts are not facts is not one,” which Baldwin responded with, “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

But did she? Go fuck yourself!

Ireland Baldwin also showed support for stepmom Hilaria in an Instagram Story that has since expired. “It’s so pathetic that anyone would wanna play detective, and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know, don’t know anything about, how they were raised, who they were actually raised by. It’s just kinda sad and pathetic,” the 25-year-old said, according to Page Six. “It’s the holidays, and people are depressed, people are going through a lot. I know I’m going through a lot, personally. And the last thing we really need to do is start shit and gossip about something that is so, so stupid. And about somebody that nobody really even knows.”

Could it be... that people like to use celebrity gossip as a distraction from the experience of “going through a lot”? Hm? [Page Six]

Looks like the abuse of power and inappropriate behavior at the celebrity-infested Hillsong Church goes well beyond Carl Lentz—the entire organization is reportedly a nightmare! According to a Page Six “source who works nightlife,” Hillsong “rented out [New York City concert venue Gramercy Theatre] every Sunday to hold their services and they had like this VIP congregation with reserved spots for celebrities, influencers and nightlife people in the know.”

They continued:

“There were probably, like, 100 seats reserved for notables and regular people would line up to get one of the few seats from the back row… I’m talking they’d show up an hour or two before the church opened. A guy like me, I could show up five minutes before and get a seat. I’d hit up one of my friends and be like, ‘Hey, I’m coming to service with a plus-one,’ and they’d have two seats for me just like that. It’s one of those things where they were treating the church with a nightclub mentality.”

Gross? [Page Six]