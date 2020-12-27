Clarity Fan Hilaria Baldwin Wants to Clarify Things and Clear Some Things Up

Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

In response to all the rumors that she might be fake as hell, Hilaria Baldwin has posted a video on her Instagram hoping to clear things up, clarify things, and otherwise be very clear with us .



Clear what things up, exactly? That the 36-year-old yoga instructor-turned-wellness influencer, who married actor Alec Baldwin in 2012, has not been semi-successfully pulling off a “decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” as was claimed in a widely shared Twitter thread published on Monday that contained clips of her fluctuating accent over the years.

Here’s some of the stuff that Baldwin tries to clear up (she says the word “ clear” along with its various etymological offshoots approx. one million times over the course of the 7-minute clip):

Though Baldwin says she posted the video in an attempt to clear up a bunch of claims about her, she ended up making some shocking claims of her own. For example: “ L et’ s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people...in there.”

Big if true.

I’ve reached out to Europe for comment (I haven’t) to confirm if there are white people there . I’ll update the story if I here back (I won’t).