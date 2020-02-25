Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman Are Dating????

Image : via Getty

Adrien Brody is reportedly dating fashion designer Georgina Chapman, known best for her Marchesa line and, unfortunately, for being Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife.

Page Six reports that the two have been seeing each other since April. Rumors about their relationship began floating around in the fall, and “a source close to Chapman” confirmed it to the tabloid recently, so it may or may not be true.

Chapman, who married Weinstein in 2007 and has two children with him, left Weinstein shortly after the New York Times published their explosive exposé documenting the media mogul’s multiple alleged cases of sexual assault and harassment. On Monday, Weinstein was convicted of a criminal sexual act and third- degree rape; he also faces sex crime charges in Los Angeles, and could face life in prison if convicted.

Anyway, good for Chapman that she’s since found love. Hopefully Brody, who once famously kissed Halle Berry onstage at the Oscars without her consent, and has also defended both Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, has finally learned something from the Me- Too movement his new girlfriend’s ex helped wrought. [Page Six]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be finding new peace and new branding in the (relatively, by the United Kingdom’s standards) New World, but Thomas Markle still won’t shut up about his one lifeline to relevancy. Now he’s taking issue with the whole “Sussex Royal” kerf uffle, apparently.

Us Weekly reports:

“I’m very upset with Meghan and Harry right now,” Thomas said. “I don’t think they have a right to use the word ‘royal.’ I don’t think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they’re talking to her. I think it’s an insult to the queen and to the British people.”

Sorry, Thomas, the Queen still won’t take your calls. [TMZ, Us Weekly]