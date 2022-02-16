Well, as fate would have it, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley aren’t doing the damn thing anymore. The sports ball man and vagina sunbather have reportedly called off their engagement after less than two years together.



The world found out that these two were dating barely a year ago. Rumors began swirling in early February 2021 that the couple was an item, and then, mere weeks later, Rodgers casually mentioned he had a fiancé in an interview. Woodley later confirmed that she was the fiancé in question during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Considering Rodgers had been involved with race c ar driver Danica Patrick up until July 2020, this revelation was a true “well, that escalated quickly” moment for all involved.

Since their love announcement, the pair have made headlines for some of the dumbest of reasons, starting with Woodley’s appearance on Fallon. During that interview, Woodley joyously decl ared that she “never thought I’d be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living.”

“I never thought as a little girl, ‘Yeah when I grow up I’m going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it. I’m very impressed,” she said.

Well, Shailene, m aybe you’ll end up with someone who throws knives? Seems a little spicier!

It’s not totally clear why the couple parted ways, though TMZ claims Rodgers got “cold feet” and was more interested in prioritizing his football career. TMZ also says that Woodley was left feeling “neglected.” I suppose that could be the case, but I’d be gobsmacked if his multiple declarations against modern science in recent months didn’t have something to do with it. After Rodgers threw repeated public temper tantrums about being anti-vax, reports emerged that he was majorly bummed about people crucifying him for his beliefs. Yes, yes, we know that Woodley reportedly supported him through this difficult time , but the whole situation still seems like a pretty big boner killer to me!

Representatives for Woodley and Rodgers did not immediately respond to Jezebel’s request for comment.

RIP Shailene and Aaron’s love. You were young, but it was your time to go.