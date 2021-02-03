Love Is Alive (?): Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are Dating?!

Image : Stacy Revere, Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Love! It’s in the air along with uh, covid, I guess, and whatever else, but that’s beside the point: love has come for Shailene Woodley in the form of football man Aaron Rodgers. Huh. Okay. Let’s process, together.

Per E! News’s exclusive report, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who, at 37, is basically a football senior citizen, is enjoying a “low-key” long-distance relationship with Shailene Woodley, who said once upon a time that she likes to sunbathe her vagina. Other fun facts about Shailene Woodley include an affinity for eating dirt and generally being the sort of fake-or-maybe-real hippie free spirit freak that is almost refreshing in Hollywood, because everyone else’s wellness journey is not nearly as gritty or as REAL as hers seems to be.

Anyway, yeah. Those two. They’re dating... or are they? I’m reading between the lines here and I’m seeing less “dating” and more “improbably but ultimately fulfilling friendship with mutual benefits for both parties, though neither party will say what those benefits are in public, thanks.” Here’s the “source”, from E!:

Aaron has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to stay “very focused on his season,” which came to an end on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Shailene has been working on-set in Montreal to film Misanthrope, according to Canada Live. The crime movie is directed by Damián Szifron. “They have seen each other and been in touch,” the insider tells us. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

Is Shailene the reason that the Packers lost to the freakin’ Buccs or is Tom Brady the reason the Packers lost to the Buccs?? Are she and Aaron Rodgers... actually dating? I’m not interested in calling anyone anything other than what they want to be called, but I will instead point to this article from the San Jose Mercury News which features Olivia Munn saying some sideways shit about her past lovers’ performance in the sack. She dated Aaron Rodgers for a while, the whole relationship felt fraught, and if you read what Munn says, you can draw your own conclusions about the veracity of Rodgers’s relationship with Shailene Woodley. [E! News]

Hello, do you remember Morgan Wallen, the country music sensation whom I previously said was “hot” and who got in trouble for partying sans mask after Alabama won football time? Sure you do. Anyway, he’s no longer hot to me (I was not well in October, apologies), because he’s also a freakin’ racist who has had to apologize for using the n-word in 2021.

In a video over at TMZ, which was captured on a neighbor’s Ring camera, Wallen is drunk, disorderly, and yelling racial slurs for no real reason:

The country star and a group of buddies had just spent a night out in Nashville. When they arrived at Morgan’s home at around midnight, they were extremely loud ... honking horns and talking loudly ... loud enough to piss off neighbors. One of the neighbors began recording the antics. As Morgan appears to stumble toward his house, he tells someone to watch over a guy in his group. He says ... “take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****” ... before finally heading in.

Mmmm, sir. Respectfully, no. Naturally, Wallen has issued an apology, saying that he is both “embarrassed and sorry” and that he will “do better.” However, Maren Morris has weighed in:

Mmmmmmmmm. In regards to that “huge streaming record” she cites, I will say that I attempted to listen to his debut double album because of some fawning coverage of said album in, I believe, The New Yorker. Much respect to country music and all that, but it wasn’t great. It seems like he isn’t, either. [Page Six]