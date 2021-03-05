Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Are Really Doing This, Huh

Image : Stacy Revere, Pascal Le Segretain) ( Getty Images )

The love that has blossomed between football man Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood nature mama Shailene Woodley appears to continue to be real. So real that Rodgers is saying things about how excited he is to be a papa, a news item that has been picked up by all the rags because everything else out there is about the immense “damage” Meghan Markle is apparently going to do to the monarchy once she opens her mouth in full to Oprah.

Here’s the deal: the marriage is still on (for now), and during an Instagram Live with a watch brand, he said that at the ripe old age of 37, he’s ready for Daddy time, because all of his friends who are not professional athletes have full-ass families, and all he has is the fresh love of Shailene and one Super Bowl ring.

“It’s maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to. I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it’s going to be so fun.”

The news of their romance and then subsequent engagement felt wild to me if only because it came out of left- field, but at this point in these proceedings, if anyone is able to find love or something that looks a little bit like it in this shit world, then I’m happy for them. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers together look like a normal couple, and not a famous one, which, in the wor ds of the inimitable Bimini Bon Boulash, isn’t a joke, just a fact. I can see Shailene deciding that she wants out of the Hollywood hamster wheel and moving somewhere nice and quiet in the woods of Wisconsin, raising a passel of babies to be little survivalists, while Aaron throws easy spirals to their sporty kid, who doesn’t exist yet, but may soon. A nice fantasy. Good for them. [Us Weekly]

Wendy Williams’s love life seems um, messy, to say the least, so I guess I’m happy for her that she found this man, Mike Esterman, who is an “entrepreneur” (aren’t they all?). Here they are, happy as can be, cram-jammed together in the backseat of an Uber, masked up, touching.



To clarify, the caption says that they are “having fun!!” which is not the same as dating. I believe this is what the children call “talking.” They’re talking. Great!



