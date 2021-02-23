Shailene Woodley On Aaron Rodgers: 'I Never Thought I'd Be Engaged to Someone Who Threw Balls for a Living'

Image : L: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Nickelodeon, R: Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Actor Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are definitely, totally engaged. Al right? She confirmed the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday, saying, “For us, it’s not new news, so it’s kind of funny everybody right now is freaking out over it. We’re like, ‘Yeah we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

She continued, “I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living. I never thought as a little girl, ‘Yeah when I grow up I’m going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!’ But he’s really just so go good at it. I’m very impressed.”

Woodley also said she’s never seen or attended a football game—she and Rodgers met during the pandemic—so she doesn’t really think of him as an athlete. “I don’t know him as the football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know.” Okay? Why does Woodley strike me as everyone’s “bohemian” friend in high school if they maintained that personality into their la te 20s? Anyway, congrats to the lovers!

[Page Six]

Drew Barrymore told Howard Stern in an interview that her mother Jaid Barrymore placed her in a “full psychiatric ward” for a year and a half when she was 13. “I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30- day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuy s Psychiatric. And you couldn’t mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up,” she said. “I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom’s car and, you know, I was out of control. So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I’d get thrown in the [padded room].”



Advertisement

She continued, “I asked myself like, why is this happening. And I thought, maybe you need the craziest form of structure because everything was so accessible available, and screwed up in your world that maybe it’s going to take something like this for you to kickstart the rest of your life. And that didn’t come for probably about six to eight months. The first six to eight months I was just so angry. I couldn’t see straight.”

She also said she’s learned to forgive her mom for making the decision to commit her. “I think after, you know, 30, years of therapy, and a lot of soul- searching and having kids myself, you know, I think she created a monster. And she didn’t know what to do with the monster... She probably felt like she had nowhere to turn. And I’m sure she lived with a lot of guilt for years about creating the monster, but then I think she lived in a lot of pain that I also wouldn’t talk to her for a long time.”

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

I cannot even begin to imagine. [E!]