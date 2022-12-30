Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is many things: podcaster, petulant traveler, and failed presidential candidate who ended said campaign by elbowing his wife in the face. But above all, he is a poster.



A report from Quorum found that Cruz was the the Senate’s most prolific Twitter user in 2022, besting fellow Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) by nearly 3,000 tweets. (The analysis includes both personal and legislative accounts and original tweets as well as retweets, all through November 30.) It’s not terribly surprising that Cruz and Cornyn are the top two given that a mistake Thanksgiving tweet led people to suspect that they share a social media team. This beauty was never deleted:

Coming in third behind the Texas twosome was Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who tweets about wildlife and his old vacuum alongside his terrible policy positions. R eactionary hobgoblin Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Voldemort understudy Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) rounded out the top five.

Cruz isn’t the top poster in all of Congress — there are three members of the House who tweeted more than him in 2022: Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), and Rep. Don Bacon (R- NE). Still, Senators represent entire states rather than little carved-up slivers of them, and Cruz “serves” nearly 30 million Texans, or at least claims to, in between tweets.

Here, in no particular order, are Ted’s worst tweets this year, from the dumb to the downright despicable.