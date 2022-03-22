Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) continues to disgrace the surname of Cruz with his as sholery . This time, the Cancun-loving senator, to whom I am not related , was so unruly and rude to airport staff at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Sunday that police had to be summon ed.

In a video posted to the Bozeman subreddit, Cruz is seen arguing with employees after he missed his flight check-in. It’s unclear why he was in Montana in the first place , though we know he loves an ill-timed vacation. but he’s probably incensed for two reasons: First, and I can’t believe I’m giving him an out, I have a theory that airports with all their security theater turn us into our worst selves; though Cruz’s worst self is arguably much worse than most of ours. S econd, Cruz needed to get out of Montana because he had a confirmation hearing to attend on Monday morning.

According to the redditor who shared the original video, Cruz was frustrated with the re-booking process and yelling obnoxious things, including , “Do you know who I am?”

The poster, who is presumably an airport employee, said Cruz “wasn’t given any special treatment (positively or negatively).”

“It’s not an uncommon scene at the airport,” they added in an update. “An entitled ‘Karen’ misses their flight and demands special treatment. They deny any wrongdoing of their own and somehow come to the conclusion that it’s the airline’s fault that they missed their flight. Often a verbal argument then ensues and if the passenger starts making a scene, sometimes law enforcement will come and help defuse the situation.”

Bozeman airport deputy director Scott Humphrey told The Daily Mail that a ticket lobby cop was “asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual). The passenger had missed the check-in window for his flight and re-booking options were limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.”



The cop apparently had no idea who Cruz was until after the incident, which did make me laugh out loud.