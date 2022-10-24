Did Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) really think he could get out of New York City without being ridiculed?

On Sunday, the Houston Astros swept the New York Yankees as Cruz sat behind home plate at Yankee Stadium. Unsurprisingly, lots of people in the ballpark fucking hated his presence. One video, that’s since gone viral, shows Cruz being escorted through the stadium as one heckler screams, “Remember when Trump called your wife ugly and then you nominated him [for President]?! Fuck you,” as well as, “Trump called your wife ugly and you loved it!” Cruz was also booed when he left his seat during the sixth inning. And, it seems he cluelessly applauded when a Yankee pitcher struck out an Astros player, which is earning him next-day heckling online.

In case you’ve blissfully swiped the Cruz/Trump/Retweet saga from your mind, during the 2016 presidential campaign, after Melania Trump was slut-shamed in a Facebook ad that Cruz was not involved in, Trump said he’d “spill the beans” about Cruz’s wife, Heidi. Trump later retweeted someone who wrote, “No need to ‘spill the beans.’ The images are worth a thousand words,” with an unfortunate photo of Heidi, whose face was captured in a strained expression, alongside a glamour shot of Melania. And then Cruz did not oppose Trump’s insult and instead endorsed him for president. Like, are you kidding me?!

On Monday, during an appearance on The View, Cruz was again forced to answer for that one time he let Trump call his wife ugly. The interview began with climate activists in the audience attempting to drown out Cruz’s droning, but once Whoopi Goldberg told them to shut up and let the hosts interview the cretin, security escorted them out. Then, an audience member yelled, “Fuck you, Ted Cruz!” and the show took a forced commercial break.

When the interview finally did take place, the show rolled a clip of Cruz from 2016 when he called Trump a “pathological liar” and said that “morality doesn’t exist for him.”

“So I have to ask you because, you know, I’m married to a Cuban man, I frankly don’t know how you get over your wife being called ugly,” Ana Navarro said. “I don’t know how you get over those kind of calamities against your father,” she added, referencing (very untrue) internet memes claiming Cruz’s father was the Zodiac Killer. “You have gotten over it, and today you sing a very different tune. Were you lying then or are you lying now?”

“Yeah, that’s a loaded question there,” Cruz responded.

“In 2016, we had a primary where Donald Trump and I beat the living crap out of each other. I’ll tell ya, Heidi laughed when he said that, my father laughed,” he continued, before lamely attempting a joke. “By the way, my dad didn’t just kill Kennedy, he’s got Jimmy Hoffa buried in the backyard. It was idiotic.” Ultimately, he said, “Why did I choose to work with him even though I was pissed off at what he said? Because I had a job to do a responsibility.”

A responsibility that did not extend to his wife, apparently. I can’t imagine the good Lord is too happy with him desecrating the most sacred vow of marriage: Don’t support the “pathological” idiot that makes fun of your wife.