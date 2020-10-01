Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Nicki Minaj once iconically rapped: “Goddamn, ain’t even pregnant but I’m birthin’ bitches.” It would become a mantra of sorts for Minaj, who would go on to make “all these bitches is my sons” a clarion call for Barbz worldwide. Now, she has actually birthed an actual baby. A Barb is born!

TMZ reports that Minaj, who announced her pregnancy with husband Kenneth Petty in July, gave birth on Wednesday, September 30. The name of Minaj’s baby is currently unknown.



Regardless, this birth marks the end of a hectic year for Mother Barb, who, since last September, has: worked with Tekashi 6ix9ine frequently, announced her retirement, retracted her retirement, married Petty, had the feds show up and arrest Petty for failing to register as a sex offender, and admitted that she actually hates “Starships,” which is still a good song.



Anyway, congrats to Nicki Minaj for expanding the Barbz with a new leader. They say that once a Barb, always a Barb. So for the rest of the day, I will probably be listening to this on repeat, and think about the passage of time, or how weird it is that everyone gets older and changes and become different people than they used to be.



And then, when I’m done with doing that, I’ll put this on, and shake my ass and celebrate. A Barb is born, and it is a good day indeed!!!!!!!

