Nicki Minaj—Married?

It’s been an tumultuous year for Onika Maraj! She spent most of the early months with her foot in her fianceé’s mouth. Over the summer, she prepared for a concert in Saudi Arabia before promptly backing out. In September she she announced she was retiring, but not really! (After intense fallout from fans, she walked the claim back .) A week later Maraj informed Queen Radio listeners that she’d officially nabbed a marriage license with Kenneth Petty, and just last week she released an exorbitantly priced, 100+ piece Fendi collection.



That’s enough to capitalize anyone’s time and attention—which is why, it seems, Maraj opted to marry Petty in secret. Where would she have found the time to wedding plan! There’s no better indicator of this than the accessories she used to announce the nuptials on Instagram. Not only are the colors not mismatched—the fonts clash too!

I understand the unconventional wedding—my husband and I chose that route for ourselves as well. But a rushed engagement isn’t the only things that’s caught the attention of the press about Petty. For one, he’s a permanent registered sex offender, who was convicted in 1995 of attempted rape of a 16 year old. Responding to the criticism, Maraj told fans:

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

That last bit is a sentiment that the rapper holds true. She is clearly interested in running her life however she pleases. Best of luck! [People]

Speaking of newlyweds, everyone in the Royal Palace is worried about Megan Markle and Prince Harry. Rightly so—did they see that excerpt from the couple’s documentary, where a clearly beleaguered Markle spends most of it trying not to cry? Horrible!

Anyways, a source inside the palace tell Us Weekly:

“William is extremely concerned about Harry & Meghan. Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water.”

It seems that the maelstrom of British press attention surrounding the couple resurfaced memories of Princess Diana not just for Harry, but William as well. Despite recent reports of a schism between the princes, as well as Harry’s own comments in the documentary to that effect, the same source claims William is “terrified of history repeating itself.” Jinkies! (And don’t forget—Harry & Meghan airs Wednesday, October 23 on ABC.) (Us Weekly)

