Nicki Minaj is Extremely Pregnant

Screenshot : Instagram

Nicki Minaj is... pregnant, right? I’m pretty sure that when a famous person poses with a “baby bump, and captions the Instagram “Preggers,” that has to mean they’re pregnant. She’s absolutely pregnant! We are looking at a picture of a famous person, one who is definitely pregnant. It has to be that. This couldn’t possibly be a stunt, wherein she trolls her fans by joking that she’s “pregnant” with new music. No, I’m pretty sure this means she’s pregnant. She has to be pregnant. It’s the only explanation! Nicki Minaj is pregnant.



Just last year, Minaj claimed on Twitter that she was going to retire and start a family. It’s also clear that, against all criticisms , she has doubled down on her love for husband Kenneth Petty. (As she has her working relationship with Takashi 6ix9ine.)

So...Nicki Minaj is definitely pregnant. At least until she tells us otherwise! Wow, Nicki Minaj is pregnant. She really must be... pregnant. Twist!

Katy Perry is not naming hydration expert and shampoo advocate Jennifer Aniston as her baby’s godmother. But wouldn’t it be such a better world if she was, due to the sheer chaos of such a decision? No matter. She’s definitely not.

Rumors spring up earlier this month after a “report” in the Mirror that Perry had somehow been roped into making Jennifer Aniston, who absolutely does not know her like that, into being the godmother of her children. It’s the usual gossip fare for poor Jen, who’s constantly besieged by nefarious “tipsters” intent on sowing the seeds of discord in her personal life. Interestingly, Perry took the time out of her very busy pregnancy, amid Orlando Bloom’s dog’s disappearance, to comment. Us Weekly reports that Perry told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Monday morning:

“She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends. [...] We were like, ‘Wow, this is a wild rumor. I mean, God knows with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from.”

Well, in case she’s still confused, it came from the Mirror, like I already said, if she’d been listening. Whatever! On the other side of Planet Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s dog Mighty is still missing.

Here’s what he had to say on Instagram:

I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. ⁣ I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣

Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️⁣﻿

If you do happen to have Mighty in your possession or know where he might be, Bloom is offering a “reward ” for his safe return. At the very least, he and Perry can rest easy tonight knowing that no one will continue to spread fake rumors about their baby and Jennifer Aniston! [Us Weekly]

No clue what’s happening in Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram Story, but I’m happy for her!

Oh, good. August Alsina released a song called “Entanglements.”

Speaking of Jennifer Aniston, here she is with some dogs (and Courtney Cox!)

Russell Wilson is concerned about Ciara and the NFL season, like the rest of us.

