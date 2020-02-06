Nicki Minaj Also Thinks She Shouldn't Tweet

Image : Getty

Leave it to Nicki Minaj to deliver an actually candid interview. On Wednesday, Minaj participated in an hour-long Q&A at the Pollstar Live conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted (for some reason) by her manager Irving Azoff, Variety reports. As always, she was perhaps unwisely open, making for a genuinely interesting conversation, which included coming to the realization that she shouldn’t tweet anymore— good advice for everyone.



In the interview, she spoke about getting in a heated back-and-forth with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill ( on Wednesday via Twitter) , which involved a slew of abuse allegations and began after Minaj saw that Meek liked a meme mocking her husband Kenneth Petty:

“Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the fuck did I…? Every single time. But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, okay, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did that. You learned your lesson again. How many times did I learn that lesson? So I gave myself that talk today, sir.”

Advertisement

She added that when she tweeted about retiring last year, she really should’ve been on a social media break:

“Once again, another time where I shouldn’t have had had social media on my phone. And that’s why, for the last few months, I haven’t had social media on my phone. I’ve just recently put it back in my phone; I’m about to take it back off. … Have you noticed when you take social media off your phone, you as a person feel happier or more at peace? You guys really should try it. I promise you. Because it’s too much of just nonsense and nothingness and looking at what everybody else is doing and comparing yourself to people. When you’re having a great freaking life. We wake up in the morning (and) we’re good. And then we go on social media and make ourselves depressed.”

She also said she’s embarrassed by some songs in her repertoire:

“I wish I had never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ I like the video, but uhhh.… My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day, I hate that. I like the video, but I hate the song. I can go on and on. I hate ‘Starships.’ I mean, like, ewww — ‘starships were meant to fly’? I was like, why did I do that?”

Advertisement

As someone who is embarrassed by every blog I’ve ever written, I can relate to that on a spiritual level. Read more of the interview here.