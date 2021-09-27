Presumably past the stage where you get together with friends and rehash every detail of your years-long relationship and its subsequent disintegration, Grimes has set her sights on a bolder horizon after calling it quits with Elon Musk last week.



Advertisement

In a Monday interview with Page Six, the singer said she’ll be “colonizing Europe separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.” (Europa being one of Jupiter’s 79 moons.)

Musk gave a more traditional public relations response when asked about their breakup. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he told the outlet, adding that Grimes and their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii are staying in an “adjacent room” at the moment. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk said.

I appreciate Grimes’s space commune comment, which suggests to me that she understands on some level that Musk is a clown, or, as Jezebel’s Molly Osberg characterized him recently: “the number one ‘more of an ideas guy.’” One of these ideas was in fact “go to Jupiter’s uninhabitable ice-crusted moon,” according to Page Six.



When you break up with someone whatever lustrous qualities initially drew you to them inevitably begin to dim with hindsight. Grimes, it seems, is no longer “ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath” her feet, as she wrote in a March Instagram post, referencing Musk’s plans to establish a colony on Mars. Understandable! I think that’s something you can definitely opt out of one you stop dating the person who says he’s selling his material possessions in preparation for leaving Earth.

Don’t get me wrong: Were such a thing possible, I would not be going to Grimes’s lesbian commune either, especially after reading Azealia Banks’s harrowing account of trying to record music with Grimes in 2018.

Would you?