On October 9, Kim Kardashian West will strap herself into an outfit of her stylist’s choosing, slip her little tootsies into a pair of uncomfortable shoes, and stand in front of a live studio audience to read some stuff off a cue card as she delivers her monologue for Saturday Night Live. This is a big undertaking, one that some people think that she does not deserve, but regardless of where you stand on that matter, the question remains: How is she preparing for this day?

If it were me (it’s not), I would immediately contact someone in my life who has a track record of being good under pressure. Though the people in my life are not available for Kim, should she want their services, it seems she has found succor in an unlikely source: Her soon-to-be ex-husband (?) Kanye West.

Page Six reports that the two of them are in New York City right now, hanging out, doing dinner, and “preparing” for this momentous occasion, but Kanye is doing what he does, which is exerting an excessive amount of control over a situation that has nothing to do with him. “Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” the source told Page Six. One has to assume for the sake of being kind that Kim asked for this help, and is taking it only because she’s very nervous about an opportunity that might cause her to bomb on national television. But there are a lot of other people in her life who are arguably funnier, less self-conscious, and not Kanye West. Some suggestions for Kimberly:

Her sister, Khloé

Her mother, Kris

Her eldest child, North.

Honestly, Scott Disick. (Sorry)

(Sorry) One of the many pets she has.

she has. Debra Messing . (Smooth over the beef that never was, and let Messing have her moment?)

. (Smooth over the beef that never was, and let Messing have her moment?) Me

Anyone else will do! Find a person. Just not him. [Page Six]

Though I do not believe there are awards given for inspirational and aspirational Instagram posts from famous people, I’d like to nominate this two-slider from Britney Spears.

Relatable! Recognizable! “Adulting is hard” memes and the like are generally gross and also sort of silly, but the way that the phrase “Being an adult is the dumbest thing I’ve ever done” resonated with me when I saw this last night during one of my many infinite scrolls before bed feels noteworthy! [Instagram]

