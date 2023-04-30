White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend 'Nerd Prom'

There were senators. There were journalists. There were actors. There was Brittney Griner. There was Lisa Vanderpump. There was Julia Fox in white face paint.

By
Laura Bassett
Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, or “Nerd Prom” as it’s called in D.C., kicked off Saturday night with a characteristically strange assortment of attendees.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. was the M.C. of the night, and he roasted the living hell out of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, and Clarence Thomas, among other figures in media and politics. His bit on Thomas being bought by billionaire Harlan Crow was a personal favorite:

President Joe Biden made fun of his own age, in good humor, threw out a Dark Brandon joke, and mocked Rupert Murdoch:

Pathological liar George Santos, who is for some reason still a member of Congress representing New York, bizarrely decided to critique the night’s fashions on Twitter...

And more importantly, I am critiquing the red carpet looks on Jezebel dot com. Let’s take a look at all these nerds at Nerd Prom!

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

I mean, fuck George Santos. Chrissy Tiegen gave birth four months ago and looks absolutely incredible. I say good for her for even getting out of the house, much less in stilettos with straps the width of dental floss.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The dress is a not the most exciting or flattering and whiffs a bit bridal for my taste, but I love the little pops of blue in shoe, clutch and bracelet. And her hair and makeup look stunning!

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The actress (and Senator Cory Booker’s ex!) looks extremely cool and comfortable in this mod, silk knotted dress. The statement earrings, the short bob, the platform stiletto boots, the blue smokey eyeit’s all perfect.

Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama

Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The WSJ national security reporter wore a (literal) statement cape in support of her colleague, reporter Evan Gershkovich, who’s being wrongly detained in Russia on unsubstantiated accusations of espionage.

J. Smith Cameron

J. Smith Cameron

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

Gerri can do no wrong.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

Let us all thank the model for bringing some much-needed drama, glam, and non-American-flag-related color to the evening.

Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

It’s giving Dancing with the Stars costume more than White House Correspondents’ Dinner, I hate to say.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner

Brittney and Cherelle Griner

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

Not Brittney in a sheer shirt with some Calvins peekin out! We love to see it!!! These two are glowing.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

Julia Fox decided it was a costume party! A strange choice to go as Black Swan to this particular event, but she’s a strange woman, and she certainly loves to be talked about.

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

Mother.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Gisele Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Gisele Fetterman

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The fact that he wore sneakers with a tux is perfectly on brand.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

I usually hate all-white looks on a red carpet, but The Nanny actress and SAG-AFTRA president looks like a million bucks.

Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The View host lives up to her name! 10/10 for the pockets alone.

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

DailyMail.com apparently invited these two as guests, and they got to watch Roy Wood Jr. roast Madix’s ex over #Scandoval IRL.

“The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job… but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling,” the M.C. said.I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program. Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

Lala Kent

Lala Kent

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigo (Getty Images)

Kent, a guest of the Los Angeles Times, looks like a walking impressionist painting (in a good way, I think!). Keeping it classy.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

Image for article titled White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend &#39;Nerd Prom&#39;
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

I just don’t understand a transparent stiletto. Why would you want to provide everyone a literal window into your toes getting smashed together all night? My feet are screaming.

