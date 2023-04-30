White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023: A Strange Mix of People Attend 'Nerd Prom'

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, or “Nerd Prom” as it’s called in D.C., kicked off Saturday night with a characteristically strange assortment of attendees.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. was the M.C. of the night, and he roasted the living hell out of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, and Clarence Thomas, among other figures in media and politics. His bit on Thomas being bought by billionaire Harlan Crow was a personal favorite:

President Joe Biden made fun of his own age, in good humor, threw out a D ark Brandon joke, and mocked Rupert Murdoch:

P athological liar George Santos, who is for some reason still a member of Congress representing New York, bizarrely decided to critique the night’s fashion s on Twitter...

And more importantly, I am critiquing the red carpet look s on Jezebel dot com . Let’s take a look at all these nerds at Nerd Prom !