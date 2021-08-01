No juicy celebrity gossip leading this Sunday morning installment of Dirt Bag, only some new Beyoncé music videos commemorating the anniversary of her Disney film, Black Is King’s, release.
Advertisement
Watch “MOOD 4 EVA” and “OTHERSIDE” below:
- In a recent TikTok, Christy Carlson Romano revealed that she and her Even Stevens costar, Shia LaBeouf, haven’t spoken in 20 years. Considering everything he aLlEgEdLy put ex-girlfriend fka twigs through...good riddance! [Us Weekly]
- Lollapalooza, which is somehow happening in Chicago right now despite local concerns about covid transmission, has dropped DaBaby from its lineup. Not to be that girl, but if you don’t know why.......you’re NOT paying attention! [TMZ]
- Also in another video, Romano said that she thinks Cadet Kelly, her 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie co-starring Hilary Duff, should’ve been a love story between her and Duff’s characters. [TikTok]
- Kelly Clarkson is “dealing with all the emotions one can deal with concerning her divorce” from talent manager Brandon Blackstock, a source claims. “She has been sad, angry, shocked, and every emotion she can feel, she has felt it.” [Hollywood Life]
- Blackstock, by the way, is the son of Clarkson’s former manager, Narvel Blackstock, who was married to Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015.
- After posting some awful jokes about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles on his Instagram Story last week, self-identified comedian Michael Che now claims he was hacked. [Bossip]
- Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley had her breast implants removed after struggling with BII, or breast implant illness. [Page Six]
- Influencer and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Hayes Grier was arrested after brutally beating a man and stealing his phone. [Page Six]
- The owners of Casa Bonita, the Denver restaurant made famous to all or at least to me personally by an old episode of South Park, is NOT for sale despite South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s recently stated intentions to buy it. [TMZ]
DISCUSSION