DaBaby’s obsession with AIDS and queer people continues.

After getting dragged for making homophobic and inaccurate comments about HIV/AIDS during his Rolling Live performance last weekend, doubling down on those comments later on social media last weekend, “apologizing” to the LGBTQ community and those with HIV/AIDS on Tuesday, and then getting called out by musician and AIDS activist Elton John on Wednesday... DaBaby is stirring the pot yet again. Happy Thursday.

Advertisement

DaBaby’s new video for his song “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give” includes a moment in which DaBaby holds up a sign that says “AIDS” on it while he raps, “Bitch, we like AIDS, I’m on your ass, we on your ass, bitch, we won’t go ‘way.” The decision to keep this visual in the video after the last few days of controversy was a brazen yet ultimately unsurprising choice.

However, the most galling moment occurs at the end of the video after the credits stop rolling.

A message in rainbow colors reads, “Don’t fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

This reads as a passive-aggressive reneging on his so-called apology, but this message also suggests that his offensive comments are just a natural part of his personality which should be met with tolerance and respect, just like... LGBTQ people’s right to exist should be met with tolerance and respect. Of course, DaBaby’s comparing his right to perpetuate misinformation and stigma about HIV/AIDS to queer people’s right to be queer is nonsensical. Equally nonsensical: DaBaby’s daring to lecture anyone about hate speech, in rainbow letters to boot. (He is also a person who, in March 2020, slapped a woman fan in the face.)

A reminder: During his Rolling Live Set, DaBaby said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up” and “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” He then defended himself via Instagram stories, insisting that his gay fans “don’t got fuckin’ AIDS” because they’re not “nasty.” Additionally, he brought Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, onstage as a guest—right after Megan Thee Stallion performed, a stunt that may have violated her restraining order against him.



Advertisement

If DaBaby insists that comments like that are just part of his personality, so be it. But his right to act like a dickhole on main is not the same as a queer person or an HIV-positive person’s right to go to a concert without having some dude rapping over Hanna Barbera beats treat them as subhuman.