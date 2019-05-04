Image: Getty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were adorably married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas after the Billboard Awards on May 1 with a Ring Pop to serve as Turner’s wedding band. Love is real! And if you’d like to buy the candy wrapper to prove it, that’ll cost somewhere between $10-$1,000.



Reverend Elvis has posted the Sour Cherry Ring Pop wrapper from the candy used in the service on eBay with this helpful descriptor: “wrapper is in very good but slightly used wrapper on foil like material.”

Bidding starts at $10, but he’s hoping for $1,000. This is no doubt a significant candy wrapper, culturally speaking. A tenner seems low, but a grand seems high. What’s the going rate for famous people’s nuptial refuse? Should we factor the unusual choice of wedding ring flavor, sour cherry, into the wrapper’s value?

In second grade, when I was marrying boy band members in front of my bedroom mirror with Ring Pops, I was a bit more traditional: watermelon or blue raspberry, depending on the formality of the ceremony. Sour cherry is an unconventional candy wedding ring choice, unthinkable in some circles, but good on them for breaking with those stifling playground wedding traditions.

Aunt Becky is super ready to put this whole scandal behind her, and, perhaps characteristically, is looking to throw some money at the problem. Two professional “fixers” have said that Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are looking for crisis management professionals to help them get back in the public’s good graces. Makes sense! Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel have distanced themselves in the wake of the scandal, and the legal bills are going to cost even more than bribing officials to get two mediocre kids into a top college.

But according to one of the fixers, Loughlin still feels confident she can turn this around:

“I truly believe she thinks she’s going to not serve jail time and return to work.”

And based on how often rich people have historically been held accountable for doing crimes, she’s probably right!

