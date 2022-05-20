Wendy Williams isn’t done fighting for her show just yet . After being forced to abandon The Wendy Williams Show in late February due to her increasingly debilitating health issues, the former shock jockette has committed to defending herself against the viral headlines.

Williams was recently assigned a court-appointed financial guardian—something she’s spoken out against and is clearly not happy about. Her lawyer. La’Shawn Thomas, said in a statement to Page Six that “ Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court” and that she “ has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money.”

Thomas also emphasized that Williams “ is capable” of hiring a team on her own “and not the court.”

Advertisement

The 57-year-old is also not willing to accept the fact that comedian and The View alum, Sherri Shepherd, was gracious enough to step in when she couldn’t show up for the debut of her 13th season. And now that Shepherd has dropped the trailer for her new talk show, aptly titled Sherri and poised to take over Williams’ former time slot, all hell is surely about to break loose.

Williams has made it clear that she fully expects to get her show back, despite all the glaring signs that say otherwise. And while the New Jersey native is offering to sit down with Shepherd to hash things out, it’s doubtful that they’ll have that opportunity. The past few years have seen Williams plagued with rumors of her declining health, stemming from her autoimmune disorder to her extensive drug use. Couple that with her personal woes after a very public and scandalous divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, and it’s not hard to imagine how and why Williams may be feeling particularly vulnerable.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $13 Kurve Vibe With Treble & Bass Technology can last for up to 2 hours.

Switch between intense high-frequency waves and deep rumbly vibrations. Buy for $117 at Hot Octopuss Advertisement

Whether or not she manages to rise from the ashes to bring her show back to life remains to be seen, but what can’t be disputed is the fact that Wendy Williams has paid her dues. Maybe she of all people needs to give herself a nice, long break.