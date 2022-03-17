For the first time since The Wendy Williams Show was effectively canceled in February, its titular host has spoken to the press. TJ Holmes of Good Morning America reported Thursday that Williams reached out to the show to talk—a notable occurrence as Williams has been M.I.A. from her talk show all season and rarely seen in public. The question on many a person’s mind is: Wendy, how you doin’? In her GMA interview, though, Williams barely gave an indication. She’s fine...or something?

She, in fact, barely said much of anything, and refused to appear on camera, even via Zoom. Holmes said that she didn’t offer an explanation as to why she didn’t want to appear on camera.

At the top of the interview, Holmes asked Williams if she was of sound mind, and Williams retorted, “Absolutely. Are you?” Touche! That was probably the interview’s most Wendy moment. She claimed that her health is “very well” and that she has the “mind and body of a 25 year old.”



Holmes went on to address Williams’s legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, which she said has frozen her accounts. In a court filing, Wells Fargo requested a conservatorship for Williams explaining the institution suspects that “she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” She denied this, and to explain why her bank is doing what it’s doing, Williams said:

“Well, um, you know, I want to spend more time with my family. And, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that.”

K!

(?????)

Williams said that she’s “very comfortable” with going back to work, but when Holmes asked if she was ready to do so tomorrow, she backpedaled. “Well, give me about three months,” she said. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.” Holmes later clarified that the things she has to deal with have nothing to do with her health. Williams has long battled Graves’ disease and lymphedema. She tested positive for covid-19 in September.

Save a few other free associative quotes like this...

...that’s about all Williams gave. The interview did little more than to serve as a reminder of Williams’s existence and that there is very little about her situation that we’re aware of. “Good to hear her voice, at least,” offered Holmes in his recap. Sure? Would Wendy Williams have been satisfied with this interview if it had been with someone other than herself? Doubtful!