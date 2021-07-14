Welcome, President Rodrigo

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Olivia Rodrigo has graced the White House with her zoomer presence.



The actor and pop star behind “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 u” is meeting with President Biden and Dr. Fauci on Wednesday in an effort to boost covid-19 youth vaccination rates. She will also record videos answering questions young Americans have about getting vaccinated.

When this collaboration was announced Tuesday , Jezebel contacted the White House and asked if Biden or Fauci learned the lyrics to her hit song “Driver’s License” in preparation for the meeting. While their response skirted around that question and instead directed us to a press release, we got our answer during Wednesday’s White House press briefing: No, but Press Secretary Jen Psaki did.

While introducing Rodrigo to the White House press corps, Psaki said, “[Olivia] traversed red lights and stop times to see us. If you know her music, you’ll get that dad joke there.”

Rodrigo’s cameo was brief, but she offered the following remarks emphasizing the importance of covid-19 vaccines:

First, I want to say I’m beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov. Thank you, Jen, for having me today. And thank you all for helping share this important message, it’s so appreciated. Thank you.

This is all part of the Biden administration’s larger vaccination effort. President Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4 fell slightly short, and the number of adults getting vaccinated is slowing tremendously. But now that teens are eligible for the vaccine, the White House hopes that some clever public service announcements and collaborations with Rodrigo, TikTok influencers, and others, will boost total vaccination counts and thwart the spread of covid-19 variants.

We’ll update this post as soon as more content comes from Rodrigo ft. Biden and Fauci. But for now, let’s at least admire her White House fit. Rodrigo wore a pink plaid suit skirt set with a pair of white heeled platforms.

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

As Jezebel editor Kelly Faircloth noted, it’s very zoomer Elle Woods.



But seriously, g et a load of this heel.

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

My favorite detail, however: The sharp square-shaped toe.

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Anyway, if Rodrigo needs any suggestions as to how to make her songs vax-friendly , she can hit me up. What about this: “Good for you, you look happy and healthy, not me, because I didn’t get the vax.” Is this anything?