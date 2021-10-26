While some of you may wake up wanting it to be a “Bones Day,” I wake up wanting to see what absolute chaotic mess is unfolding elsewhere in the world on my FYP. Time and time again, Lizzo manifests as my loving provider.

This week, the “Rumors” singer served up a series of videos that pack a punch for any TikTok obsessive like myself. If you’ve been on TikTok for, I don’t know, ten minutes, you’ll likely come across a sound bite from “American Horror Story” where Sarah Paulson exclaims, “He’s escaping! The killer is escaping! Help me!”

The videos accompanying this sound are wildly erratic and therefore good. One person is simply holding up their orange cat to Paulson’s screams while the cat’s tail appears to “look” around. None other than Billie Eilish herself did, uh, a nose flailing move to the sound.

But Lizzo trumped them all by getting a seemingly new friend to make a video with her to the sound: Sarah Paulson herself.

Obviously, Lizzo could not just make one video with Paulson, so she provided fans with two. One features Paulson offering a near perfect mimicry of her emphatic scream while the other has both the women delivering the lines absolutely straight-faced.

It’s unclear where these two crossed paths, though I imagine that once you become famous, you meet every other famous person somehow and some way. Wealth finds wealth, baby!

Regardless how their union came to pass, I’m absolutely thrilled it did. Lizzo is by far one of the best celebrities on the platform because she’s unabashed about being horny, hungry, and alive. While we’re all still waiting on the official collab with Chris Evans, I’m happy to settle for some more Paulson videos if she’ll keep ‘em coming.