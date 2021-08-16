Lizzo broke down in tears during an Instagram live video on Sunday where she was responding to fatphobic comments and negative reactions to her new song, “Rumors.” Sitting in a bathroom, Lizzo, wiped tears from her eyes bemoaning the fact that despite all the “positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.” Lizzo shared with viewers that she had been watching comments roll in after “Rumors” went live and found that many of them were racist and fatphobic.

On Twitter, some of the comments took a despicable turn as people referred to Lizzo as a “mammy,” making music for white people. Lizzo also addressed this in her video saying, “ I’m not making music for white people, I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period.”

“If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way that I look,” Lizzo said at the midpoint of the video. Without skipping a beat, Lizzo’s supporters posted words of encouragement on Twitter. Chief among them was Cardi B who will drag any and everyone, pregnant and all. After the video, Lizzo resumed the good work of putting out more positivity to the undeserving, writing in a tweet: “Loving yourself in a world that don’t love [you] back takes an incredible amount of self-awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if [you] managed to love yourself today I’m proud of [you].” [Us Weekly]