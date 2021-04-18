Chris Evans, If You're Reading This, Please Answer Lizzo's Instagram DM

Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ( Getty Images )

In a chaotic move that I deeply respect, Lizzo has drunkenly slid into Chris Evans’s Instagram DMs to shoot her shot.

On Saturday, Lizzo posted a TikTok that inclu ded a screenshot of the DM, which consisted solely of a string of emojis: the dash emoji, the woman-playing-handball emoji, and the basketball emoji. (Get it? Shooting...her...shot!) She sent it at 5:22 p.m.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids,” Lizzo wrote in the TikTok caption. “For legal porpoises this is a joke.”

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core,” Lizzo mouths in the video, lip-synching to audio by TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell. “ Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris—”

Chris Evans, if you’re reading this, I feel it’s imperative that you respond to Lizzo’s message posthaste.

