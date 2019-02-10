A Supposedly Feminist Website
Love Is Dead

We Are Attracted to Ourselves

Clover Hope
Sometimes you just know what you like, and a lot of times what you like is you.

They say opposites attract, and every action has an equal and opposite reaction. That’s true. But we also like to look at ourselves. And what better way to do that than to find the person who is your mirror? Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley found that in each other, but after two months of dating, they broke up. For the best? Sometimes you get tired of yourself and can no longer look at yourself all day long, which seems to be what happened here. Imagine looking at your partner every day and seeing you. How do you grapple? Doesn’t mean you’re not still attracted, though.

Maybe one day they’ll find their way back to each other, themselves.

About the author