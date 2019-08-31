Image: Getty

Pete Davidson is doing the only thing left for a 25-year-old man who was engaged to Ariana Grande before rebounding with Kate Beckinsale to do—moving on. He seems to have chosen a perfectly lovely, yet slightly more low-key, partner with whom to move away from the spotlit scrutiny of his previous relationships in the burgeoningly famous daughter of Andie MacDowell, Margaret Qualley.



The two recently appeared together at the premiere of Qualley’s new film Seberg, and though Davidson remains perhaps questionably committed to his previous relationship with that platinum hair color, his new romance with Qualley seems to be progressing quite nicely:

“One day ago, the two were spotted arriving at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport. An eyewitness said the pair definitely looked like a couple and were seen laughing and chatting together. Although, the observer noted there wasn’t any excessive PDA. The duo grabbed their bags and stopped to speak to a few fans before heading off in the same car.”

Though Davidson didn’t appear on the red carpet alongside Qualley, who previously appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a Manson girl, he sat nearby in the theater and cleaned up decently. Previous reports say Qualley is “excited about” Davidson, and after a very rough past couple of years, it is heartlukewarming to see someone excited about Pete. [E! News]

Sofia Richie played mystery grab-ass on Kylie Jenner’s birthday yacht, though the game is not nearly as titillating as it sounds. Sofia knew whose ass she was grabbing, but the tabloids don’t. They speculate the booty in question belonged to Jordyn Woods stand-in Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau’s but when everyone on board has the exact same ass fillers, I’m assuming it is difficult for even the owners of the butts to tell one from the next. [Hollywood Life]