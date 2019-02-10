Pete Davidson Is Single Again

If you know of any single brunettes ages 24 to 46 who are five foot eight or (much) smaller, famous parent preferable but not required, send them Pete Davidson’s way. Or tell them to hide, depending on how you feel about Pete Davidson.

Pete has recently ended his Andie MacDowell-approved fling with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Margaret Qualley and is perhaps once again ready to mingle. Qualley and Davidson “remain friends,” according to a source, which is nice and almost never true. [Us Weekly]

We owe Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in Titanic to Paul Rudd, though Rudd is far too humble to take the credit. Just after filming Romeo + Juliet, Rudd and DiCaprio went to a bar where DiCaprio confided that he had just been offered a “studio movie” called Titanic, according to Rudd’s recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Rudd then proceeded to regale DiCaprio with Titanic trivia , as his father was some sort of touring lecture r who gave academic talks about the ship.

How different would the world be had Paul not told Leo those Titanic facts and instead let the role go to Rudd’s Clueless co-star Jeremy Sisto, also a top contender for the part of Jack Dawson ? It is p ossible that dozens of the girl-children born from 1995-1997 would still be waiting for their chance to vape ab oard a yacht in the Meditteranean . [E! News]