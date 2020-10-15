Was Demi Lovato Censored by NBC at the Billboard Music Awards?!

Image : Emma MccIntyre ( Getty Images )

At some point in the past few months, Kelly Clarkson stood on an empty soundstage somewhere in Hollywood and fulfilled her duties as host of the Billboard Music Awards. The fruits of her labor aired on the television Wednesday night, during which Demi Lovato performed a song and also endured an act of censorship so LURID that TMZ made it a story!! Ah!!

Advertisement

Demetria performed her latest song, “Commander in Chief, ” which apparently takes “direct aim” at Donald Trump. I have yet to listen to this song, and had definitely switched off the TV by the point she performed, so I cannot in good faith offer an opinion. However, I feel like any song about Donald Trump at this stage in the game is a song I don’t want to hear. Anyway!! Demi sat at the piano, did her little song, and then, according to the “SECRET AND PROHIBITED” footage that TMZ obtained, a message to vote flashed across the screen. Here’s what it looked like:

Screenshot : TMZ

Advertisement

Instead of flashing this message to the tens of people watching the Billboard Music Awards, NBC decided to close out her performance with this close-up of her face, sitting at the piano.

Screenshot : NBC

Interesting!!! According to TMZ’s sources, NBC changed the messaging at the end by eliminating it completely because clearly the song is critical of Trump, and so this message would be imploring people to vote against Trump. Please also remember that NBC has generously offered their platform to Trump for what will certainly be a disastrous town hall that will air Thursday night, in direct competition with Joe Biden’s town hall, airing on ABC. Surely a coincidence, but also something- something impartiality in the media, whatever.



NBC clearly did censor Demi Lovato! Demi Lovato’s message about voting is important! Other famous people like Lizzo said stuff about voting in their accceptance speeches and were not cut off. Let Demetria Devonne “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career” Lovato say what she wants to say. [TMZ]

Advertisement

One of the internet’s various boyfriends (do we still do that?), Timothée Chalamet, is in GQ, talking about stuff like “protests” and “Donald Trump.” I don’t have the energy to finish reading or even contemplating what this man has to say about either of those subjects, but I am mildly interested in what he has to say about those photos of him and Lily-Rose Depp making out on a boat that one time. He was embarrassed! He felt like he looked like a “nob. ”

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Timothée told me. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Advertisement

If you consider yourself to be a Timmy-head, or you are even just looking for something nice to read, the rest of the profile has some choice tidbits. Did you know that Saoirse Ronan is his “best friend”? That’s fun, right?! I’m sure there’s more, but again, I simply don’t want to right now! So you can, if you want. Enjoy! [GQ]

Big wrestler man marries smaller, non-wrestler woman. [ Us Weekly

marries smaller, non-wrestler woman. [ Medium-sized football man has gotten bigger. [Page Six]