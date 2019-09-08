Image: via Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have long confounded people who pay attention to Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, as they are two people who clearly like sticking their tongues in each other’s mouths but are extremely coy about whether or not they are a *thing.* I had several college boyfriends like this and it did not end well for me, but hopefully things are going better for Chalamet and Depp, who were spotted seemingly consuming each other whole on a boat in Italy.

Indeed, a series of photos PopSugar circulated this weekend suggested Chalamet and Depp are still quite close. Here is a snippet:

Chalamet and Depp have been linked for the last year but have been reluctant to define the relationship, at least to the many gossip reporters who DESERVE TO KNOW THE TRUTH. Still, they were both at the Venice Film Festival last week to promote The King, a film about Henry V and also hairstyles, and seemed very together, though not nearly as together as they were onboard the aforementioned boat. Per PopSugar:

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are clearly enjoying their relationship! On Saturday, the 23-year-old actor and 20-year-old actress had a steamy makeout session during a fun boat ride in Capri, Italy. While Lily-Rose rocked a leopard-print bikini, Timothée sported a pair of neon swim trunks. When the two lovebirds weren’t locking lips and diving into the water, they were laughing it up as Timothée playfully carried Lily-Rose on his back.

I am old and generally bitter, but I think young love is nice, even when it is also gross.