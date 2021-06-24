Vin Diesel Thinks Paul Walker's Ghost Helped Cast the Latest Fast & Furious Movie

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Vin Diesel has been playing the role of Dominic Toretto for 20 years now, and while no one is holding a magnifying glass up to the world that the Fast & Furious franchise has created, he claims he still feels the anxiety and pressure of getting everything just right. “The audience knows our mythology so much,” he told Kelly Clarkson while doing a press stop for the ninth installation of the franchise.

In the latest film, after 20 years of a chosen family, the audience finally meets Toretto’s biological brother, played by John Cena. Diesel told Clarkson that the decision on who should play this seminal role gave him anxiety. “Obviously I’m multicultural. You could’ve cast anybody to be my brother,” he said stating something not all that obvious. Diesel then went on to explain that he created a “shrine” where he was doing his training for the film and “[getting] into the Dom state of mind.”

On one blessed day, John Cena entered the shrine and as Diesel explained it to Clarkson, “I had this strange feeling... that Paul Walker had sent him.” Now, in reality, Rachel Tenner, the film’s casting director, is probably the person who sent John Cena in there, along with a slew of Cena’s well-paid agents. But if Diesel needs to believe that a ghost is behind the continuation of this franchise in order to make it to that tenth movie then so be it. May all the ghosts light his way. [People]

Erika Jayne is sort of, kind of, not really spilling the tea on her divorce from Tom Girardi in the latest episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the episode, which was filmed the week after Erika filed for divorce, she explained to the ladies that she dropped her husband off at work one morning, went back home, packed up her belongings, and left without a word. She said Tom was served the divorce paperwork the very next morning.

The couple had been married for a little over 20 years and according to Erika, she was going to “hold that man’s hand until he died.” But throughout the episode Erika and the other ladies began dropping tidbits about the marriage that painted a clearer picture of what was happening behind the scenes. “The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really shitty path,” she said on the episode. [People]