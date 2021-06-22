Erika Jayne Is Just Here to Tweet Out Sassy GIFs to All Her Haters

Screenshot : Twitter

Erika Jayne has been mum on the scandal rocking her and ex-husband Tom Girardi’s life these last few months, since news broke in 2020 they he had allegedly orchestrated a large scale fraud, in which he allegedly stole settlement money from his law clients. Among those allegations? That some of that money went to pay for Jayne’s new life as a Real Housewives star. No matter to her though! She’s just here to tweet out sassy GIFs at all those haters.

On Twitter Tuesday, amid a whirlwind of news concerning her ex’s legal proceedings, a motion filed by her attorney to withdraw as her counsel, Erika Jayne tweeted a GIF of herself from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Go be offended at your own life,” it read.

Now, it could be true that Jayne knew nothing of Tom Girardi’s alleged dealings, like accusations of siphoning money from orphans and widows and plane crash victims to fund their extravagant lifestyle. But any sensible crisis manager, or publicist, would advise their client to instead offer words of support, or maybe just stay silent. Especially since a documentary on those allegations just dropped merely a week ago.



Seems like the sensible thing to do! But what do I know—I’m a gossip, not a publicist.

Bethenny Frankel would like to share a makeup-free selfie. Here it is.

OK, thank you Bethenny.

Speaking of questionable social media decisions from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, here’s Lisa Rinna:

