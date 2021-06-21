Cardi B Is So Good at Car Movies They Put Her in Another Car Movie

Image : Youtube

Breaking news: Cardi B is in the car movies. In fact, she’s made multiple car movies, that’s how good she is at being in the car movies! In an interview with ET, Vin Diesel teased fans of Fast & Furious with some good news: Cardi B will not just be in Fast & Furious 9, which premieres Thursday, she will also be in Fast & Furious 10. Good for that lady!

Here’s what old Vinny had to say: “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.” Director Justin Lin also had some thoughts to share with ET:

“I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it’s amazing she showed up and within a minute she’s part of the family, right? And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really embedded into the overall universe, she’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of her. I’ll work with her any day.”



In a video teaser, Cardi called her character “that bitch,” which seems apt. I mean, this is destiny, correct? There was no other outcome for the Fast & Furious movies except to put Cardi B in them. It just makes sense. More sense than most things these days. [Entertainment Tonight]

Elizabeth Hurley is having a staycation, topless in a robe. I’d say this is actually the only way one could possibly do a staycation, considering a good majority of us were locked up for a while.

On Instagram she wrote, “Having my own staycation… in my own home 🤷🏻‍♀️😘” That’s nice, Liz, but I don’t know where else you’d have a staycation. Could somebody please elaborate? I thought the point of staycations is that you stayed home. Well, no matter. Oh, look! Lisa Rinna liked this post—of course she did. [Instagram]

Candiace Dillard didn’t just put one little toe into the Erika Jayne mess. She jumped headfirst and then splashed around for a while.

