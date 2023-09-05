Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet

Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet

Lots of stars skipped the festival, likely in solidarity with the writers' and actors' strikes, but Sydney Sweeney was everywhere.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

The vibes at this year’s Venice Film Festival are a bit all over the place. Since the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are ongoing, a number of stars seemingly decided to skip the red carpet in solidarity. (Love!) Emma Stone, for example, was not there to hear the eight-minute standing ovation for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which is already garnering her Oscar buzz and apparently includes a scene where she has sex with a piece of fruit.

A few film stars, like those in Dogman and Ferrari, were said to have received WGA promotion waivers that allowed them to attend the festival without scabbing, but still, one festival publicist told the Hollywood Reporter that “glamming it up at Venice while your colleagues are on the picket line isn’t a good look.” Agree!

So, since so many A-listers are absent, it feels like—apart from Sofia Coppola and half the cast of Euphoria—there are a ton of B-listers, some nepo babies, and a handful of models walking the red carpet instead. Maybe they’d be there regardless. I don’t know! What I do know is that the carpet is severely lacking some Don’t Worry Darling-level drama (sad!) and Jacob Elordi is throwing up a peace sign any chance he gets (weird!). Enjoy.

Camila Mendes

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

I don’t understand the physics of this dress but I do love anything that looks like a mermaid got caught in a fishing net woven with giant sequins.

Olivia Palermo

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Hi?????

Jacob Elordi Peace Sign #1

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Here’s Jacob’s first peace sign as he exits the infamous Venice boat upon arriving at the festival. This outfit plus pose was fine, maybe a little too “I’m running for President of these United States,” but that happens sometimes and it’s OK.

Georgia May Jagger

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Personally, I hate when dresses like this are only partially sheer...just be a naked dress or don’t, you know? But she looks hot so, carry on, I suppose.

Emma Corrin

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Whereas, a 1950s sweater set with no pants is exactly the type of contradictory outfit that I can get behind.

Jacob Elordi Peace Sign #2

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

He was photographed giving at least two different peace signs while arriving at the festival. I shudder to think how many peace signs we didn’t see.

Sydney Sweeney #1

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

OK, Polly Pocket.

Rita Ora

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Honestly? Breathtaking. Dare I say I’m ready for a Ritaissance? Oraissance? Whatever, maybe she can just release some new music.

Lili Reinhart

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

This washed-out dress is kind of boring, but the look Reinhart shot Sydney Sweeney was NOT. (They had an awkward encounter and it seemed like there might be some behind-the-scenes beef. They’ve since said there’s none, but I refuse to believe them.)

Jacob Elordi Peace Sign #3 (and #4?)

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

What is this man doing? And why.

Barbara Palvin

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

I actually did gasp; this is very classic, and she looks stunning.

Adriana Lima

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Sure!

Leona Lewis

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

OK incredible?!?!?!! Give us more of these appearances?!?? And more music!!?!?!

Jacob Elordi Peace Sign #5? Maybe?

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Is he getting paid per peace sign?

Kerry Washington

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Do I love this dress? Yes! Is it kind of giving me “pre-teen teeny bopper at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards?” Also yes.

Sofia Coppola and Priscilla Presley

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Did you also just learn this weekend that Priscilla was 14 when 24-year-old Elvis Presley, her future husband, met her? Me too. And I’m still processing.

Maude Apatow

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

A yawn, sadly!

Jessica Chastain

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

I love a fun jacket and a sequined pant but, respectfully, this looks like something Kris Jenner should be wearing—not Jessica Chastain.

Kate Beckinsale

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

This also looks like something Kris Jenner would try to wear. Unfortunately, I’m obsessed with it.

Jacob Elordi Peace Sign #?????

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Bruh. Enough.

Sydney Sweeney #2

Image for article titled Venice Film Festival 2023: Celebs Went Pantsless and Flashed Peace Signs on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Grateful for these wacky and wild sleeves, otherwise this would be just a boring-ass black ballgown. Elegant, though!

