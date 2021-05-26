Vanessa Redgrave Has Recused Herself From the Kevin Spacey Conversation

Photo : Ernesto S. Ruscio ( Getty Images )

Vanessa Redgrave is indisputably the best part of the lion’s share of movies in which she’s appeared, but one movie in which she will not be appearing is her director husband’s Kevin Spacey comeback picture, despite perhaps having been in talks at one point to do so.



When ABC News first announced that Redgrave’s husband, Italian film star Franco Nero, would be directing Spacey in a film called The Man Who Drew God, it was also announced that Redgrave would be starring alongside Nero in a leading role. However, now her reps have confirmed that is not the case:

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God,” a recently-released statement read, according to Deadline. “While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.”

But alas, just days ago, her husband was in the news gabbing about the great talent of Spacey, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people, some of whom say they were just teenagers when the assaults and harassment occurred:

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

And while it’s deeply disappointing that Redgrave, such a phenomenal actor, is married to the guy giving Spacey his comeback moment, which, if it’s like one of Roman Polanski’s, should go over well in Italy and beyond, she’s probably worked with so many absolute monsters at this point in her career it’s likely difficult to keep track.

Spacey has yet to comment on the film.