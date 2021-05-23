Kevin Spacey Will Reportedly Star in an Italian Film About a Falsely Accused Pedophile

Photo : Scott Eisen ( Getty Images )

Kevin Spacey, who allegedly sexually assaulted two 14-year-old boys when he was in his 20s, will reportedly star in an Italian film called The Man Who Drew God, about a pedophile who’s been wrongly accused.

Despite the great potential for method acting (aside from the fact that the allegations end up being demonstrably false in the film) , Spacey isn’t playing the accused man, a blind artist, but rather the detective investigating him, according to Page Six.

Spacey is free for the role—his first since being accused of sexual misconduct by at least 15 men—because it appears as though he won’t face any legal consequences for the allegations against him. Earlier this month a judge ruled that one of Spacey’s accusers could not move forward with his case unless he publicly reveals his identity; currently he’s identified in court documents only as “C.D.” Another one of Spacey’s accusers dropped criminal charges of indecent assault and battery against the actor in 2019.

And though it briefly seemed like Spacey might at least face some professional consequences, and has, to an extent, there’s always someone willing to employ a supposedly “canceled” man.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Franco Nero, the film’s director, told ABC News. (His wife, English actress Vanessa Redgrave, will reportedly star opposite Spacey.) “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

