Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is Pregnant, Gives Birth to Clearblue Brand Partnership

Scheana Shay is pregnant, y’all! After recently sharing that she suffered a miscarriage back in June, Vanderpump Rules’ thirstiest cast member is expecting to give birth in April 2021 with her partner, an Australian Jason Momoa named Brock Davies. It’s exciting and also slightly hilarious news because Shay announced her pregnancy to the world on Instagram in a paid sponsorship post with Clearb lue, the pregnancy test company. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING,” she wrote in the caption, quoting her favorite film Almost Famous and her infamous forearm tattoo. “APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!... Thank you @clearblue for giving me the most amazing news of my life! #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed.”

There is nothing funnier and more legendary than using the “most amazing news” of your “life” to make money on a brand deal, but then again, what do you expect? It’s SCHEANA!

“We got pregnant so quickly. My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling,” Shay told People. “It just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage.”

She also offered words of advice for those struggling to get pregnant. “Don’t give up. There’s so many alternative ways: Freeze your eggs, try [in vitro fertilization],” she added. “If that doesn’t work, there’s always adoption; there’s so many kids in foster care who need to be adopted and need homes. There’s always a way. If you truly want to be a mom, don’t give up.”

It sure does feel like everyone on Vanderpump Rules is pregnant right now, which will certainly make for an interesting season, if you’re into that kind of thing: Brittany Cartwright announced she was pregnant with her first child with husband/demon Jax Taylor last month. Stassi Schroeder confirmed her pregnancy with boo Beau Clark earlier in this summer, around the same time she was fired from the show for being racist. Let the baby war commence!